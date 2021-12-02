A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Update

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the October 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 873,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 14,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $254,349.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 1,018,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $16,298,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,897,228 shares of company stock valued at $30,124,549. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its position in A10 Networks by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in A10 Networks by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in A10 Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A10 Networks stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,952. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. A10 Networks has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

