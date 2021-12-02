99,353 Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,000. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.31% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $813,000. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,083,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of ILCG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.38. 18 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,015. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.41 and a 1-year high of $73.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.98.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.