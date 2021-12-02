7,706 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $2,994,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $76.64 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $70.66 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.11.

