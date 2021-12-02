7,240 Shares in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,240 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.11. The company has a market cap of $874.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.