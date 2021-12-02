693 Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,136,000 after purchasing an additional 455,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,961 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,652,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,150,000 after acquiring an additional 83,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.67%.

KLIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.