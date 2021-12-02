4,700 Shares in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth about $51,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth about $80,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 148.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth about $118,000. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAVA stock opened at $48.79 on Thursday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.90.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

