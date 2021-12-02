$41.70 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) will announce $41.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.10 million and the lowest is $35.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full year sales of $110.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $122.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $218.66 million, with estimates ranging from $188.90 million to $260.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Argo Blockchain.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter.

ARBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARBK. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,400,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,200,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,340,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,200,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 784,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,874. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

