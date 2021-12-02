$4.86 EPS Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to post earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.01 and the highest is $5.72. Westlake Chemical reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 458.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year earnings of $15.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.61 to $16.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $17.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLK. Barclays upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.92.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,356 shares of company stock worth $932,178. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 111.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 9.0% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLK stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.20. 21,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,728. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.81. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $74.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.