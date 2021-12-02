$4.86 EPS Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to post earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.01 and the highest is $5.72. Westlake Chemical reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 458.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year earnings of $15.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.61 to $16.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $17.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLK. Barclays upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.92.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,356 shares of company stock worth $932,178. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 111.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 9.0% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLK stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.20. 21,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,728. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.81. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $74.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

