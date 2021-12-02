36,878 Shares in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,878 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.19% of Park City Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Park City Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,306,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66,816 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Park City Group by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,015,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 280,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Park City Group by 49.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Park City Group in the second quarter valued at $864,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Park City Group in the second quarter valued at $317,000. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.45 million, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. Park City Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $7.91.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

