3,507 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Acquired by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,507 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,508,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Workday by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,604,604.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,083 shares of company stock valued at $87,254,626. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

WDAY opened at $259.10 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,449.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.76.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

