$334.29 Million in Sales Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to announce $334.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $342.19 million and the lowest is $329.41 million. GDS posted sales of $250.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

GDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $53.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.52 and a beta of 0.98. GDS has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 59.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 442,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 164,984 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 41.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,909,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of GDS by 252.0% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 101,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

