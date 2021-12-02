$330,000.00 in Sales Expected for Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will post sales of $330,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year sales of $1.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $1.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $950,000.00, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $2.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYBX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synlogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,260. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $168.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.50.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

