$3.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce sales of $3.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.49 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $14.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.46 billion to $14.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.27. The stock had a trading volume of 411,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.16 and a 200 day moving average of $114.05. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

