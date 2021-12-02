$3.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce sales of $3.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.49 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $14.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.46 billion to $14.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.27. The stock had a trading volume of 411,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.16 and a 200 day moving average of $114.05. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.