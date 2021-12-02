$3.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce $3.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.55 billion and the lowest is $3.30 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $14.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.06 billion to $14.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.26 billion to $14.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

NYSE K traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $61.93. 2,494,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,896. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock worth $26,115,084. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 317.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

