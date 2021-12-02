$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will post sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.26 billion. Edison International posted sales of $3.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year sales of $14.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.34 billion to $14.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.32 billion to $15.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Edison International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 633,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,119,000 after buying an additional 19,843 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $952,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Edison International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

