2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.81

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.81 and last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 79530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

TWOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 2U by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of 2U by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 54,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

