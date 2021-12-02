2key.network (2KEY) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $6,625.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 2key.network has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One 2key.network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00043892 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.00237859 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00086534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2KEY is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 78,006,291 coins. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

2key.network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

