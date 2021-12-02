2,644 Shares in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,644 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 11.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 12.3% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

ASPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Shares of ASPN opened at $53.36 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $1,922,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,092. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.