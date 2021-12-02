255,428 Shares in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 255,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,903,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CELC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Celcuity in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of CELC opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.50. Celcuity Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 32.30, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

