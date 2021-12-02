21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Down 7.6%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s stock price fell 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.68. 45,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,862,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNET. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

