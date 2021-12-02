201,403 Shares in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 201,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.13% of FIGS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,170,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the second quarter worth about $173,974,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the second quarter worth about $2,208,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in FIGS in the second quarter worth about $5,010,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in FIGS in the second quarter worth about $2,004,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FIGS alerts:

NYSE FIGS opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,560,924 shares of company stock worth $62,269,985.

FIGS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS).

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.