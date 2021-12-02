$201.75 Million in Sales Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post sales of $201.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.70 million to $206.80 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $199.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $781.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $776.30 million to $786.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $907.10 million, with estimates ranging from $897.20 million to $917.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,601. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter worth $123,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $227,000. 24.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

