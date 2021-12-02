$2.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. PerkinElmer reported earnings per share of $3.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year earnings of $10.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.79 to $10.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.23.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKI traded down $4.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.34. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $192.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

