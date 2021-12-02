1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) & Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Financial Analysis

Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) and 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Airsculpt Technologies and 1Life Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airsculpt Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 1Life Healthcare 0 3 12 0 2.80

Airsculpt Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 103.03%. 1Life Healthcare has a consensus price target of $37.07, indicating a potential upside of 136.27%. Given 1Life Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 1Life Healthcare is more favorable than Airsculpt Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Airsculpt Technologies and 1Life Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airsculpt Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 1Life Healthcare $380.22 million 7.88 -$88.72 million ($1.16) -13.53

Airsculpt Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 1Life Healthcare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of 1Life Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of 1Life Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Airsculpt Technologies and 1Life Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airsculpt Technologies N/A N/A N/A 1Life Healthcare -32.50% -20.34% -11.13%

Summary

1Life Healthcare beats Airsculpt Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Airsculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc. operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs. The company also offers administrative and managerial services pursuant to contracts with physician-owned professional corporations or One Medical Entities. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 549,000 members in 13 markets in the United States; and 8,000 enterprise clients. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

