1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $30.39 million and $41,102.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00099851 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,435,250 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

