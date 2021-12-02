$162.99 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will post sales of $162.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.90 million and the highest is $163.07 million. Employers posted sales of $191.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $651.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $636.60 million to $666.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $680.02 million, with estimates ranging from $670.85 million to $689.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Employers.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Employers stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.70. 121,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,890. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.83. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Employers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Employers by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Employers by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Employers by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 118,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.