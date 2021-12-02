15,629 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,158,755,000 after buying an additional 3,075,988 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after buying an additional 4,796,431 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,393,000 after buying an additional 387,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,331,000 after buying an additional 1,710,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,426,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,819,000 after buying an additional 634,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. Raymond James boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

