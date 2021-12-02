$155.88 Million in Sales Expected for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will announce sales of $155.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.24 million and the highest is $156.52 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year sales of $639.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $638.93 million to $640.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $685.61 million, with estimates ranging from $673.75 million to $697.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MediaAlpha.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $87,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $32,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,672.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,281 shares of company stock worth $1,988,884. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,612,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,514,000 after acquiring an additional 176,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after acquiring an additional 457,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,375,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 803,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,078,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAX stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.91.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.