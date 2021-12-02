14,788 Shares in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Longeveron by 811.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 116,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Longeveron news, Director Rock Soffer acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,135 shares of company stock valued at $100,864 in the last ninety days.

Shares of LGVN stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.88. Longeveron Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

