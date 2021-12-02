14,094 Shares in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,790,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LFST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $7.90 on Thursday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 37.13%. LifeStance Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.