12,245 Shares in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of FTS International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FTS International by 24,689.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 479,460 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in FTS International in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,440,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in FTS International in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,200,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in FTS International by 352.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 106,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FTS International by 619,818.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 99,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

FTSI opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.09. FTS International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter. FTS International had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 28.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

FTS International

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

