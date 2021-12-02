$122.55 Million in Sales Expected for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to announce $122.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.50 million to $122.60 million. Orthofix Medical posted sales of $117.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year sales of $461.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $461.90 million to $462.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $488.45 million, with estimates ranging from $486.30 million to $490.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $606.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25.

In related news, insider Kimberley A. Elting bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $30,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek bought 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $52,003.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,730 shares of company stock valued at $236,962 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

