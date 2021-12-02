$122.55 Million in Sales Expected for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to announce $122.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.50 million to $122.60 million. Orthofix Medical posted sales of $117.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year sales of $461.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $461.90 million to $462.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $488.45 million, with estimates ranging from $486.30 million to $490.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $606.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25.

In related news, insider Kimberley A. Elting bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $30,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek bought 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $52,003.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,730 shares of company stock valued at $236,962 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.