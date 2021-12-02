$12.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to announce $12.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.89 billion and the lowest is $12.82 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $6.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $49.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.83 billion to $50.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $54.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.44 billion to $54.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,630 shares of company stock worth $1,178,567 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621,226 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 605.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after buying an additional 3,045,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 459.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after buying an additional 1,241,322 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 250.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after buying an additional 1,210,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $129,113,000 after buying an additional 1,167,065 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $38.97. 2,350,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 118.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

