1,196 Shares in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDM. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 6.8% in the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

DDM stock opened at $70.31 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.96.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.