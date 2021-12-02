$118.51 Million in Sales Expected for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) to report $118.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.39 million to $118.63 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full year sales of $389.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.64 million to $414.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $353.12 million, with estimates ranging from $323.35 million to $382.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRIN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $5,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Grindrod Shipping by 160.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 206,238 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth about $1,542,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. 337,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,701. Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.73%.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

