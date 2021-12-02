$101.39 Million in Sales Expected for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will report sales of $101.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.60 million. InterDigital posted sales of $90.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full year sales of $414.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $414.78 million to $415.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $410.64 million, with estimates ranging from $410.48 million to $410.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.08. 4,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,748. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average of $71.22. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.26%.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 6.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in InterDigital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in InterDigital by 28.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in InterDigital by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

