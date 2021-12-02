$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will report sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $5.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Summit Insights started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,973,935. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,432,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 1,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $48.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $599.57. 2,266,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.06, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $662.61 and its 200-day moving average is $598.64. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

