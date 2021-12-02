$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will announce $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $128.45. The stock had a trading volume of 174,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.32 and a 1 year high of $131.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,358 shares of company stock worth $4,800,252. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Amundi acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after buying an additional 3,343,066 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after buying an additional 3,047,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after buying an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

