$0.94 EPS Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. American Electric Power posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.13. 65,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,643. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 62.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

