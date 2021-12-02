$0.73 EPS Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.74. RBB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 160.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBB traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,828. The company has a market cap of $485.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $27.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

