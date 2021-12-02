$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Graco posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

NYSE GGG traded up $3.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.65. The company had a trading volume of 875,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,411. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $80.48. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.45 and its 200-day moving average is $75.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.