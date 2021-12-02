$0.55 EPS Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. Terex reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. Terex has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

In related news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after buying an additional 1,682,731 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Terex by 463.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Terex by 3,044.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,694 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Terex during the third quarter valued at $48,781,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,682,000 after purchasing an additional 544,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

