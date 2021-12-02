$0.51 EPS Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will report $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.60. Marathon Oil posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 525%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after buying an additional 3,277,163 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after buying an additional 2,632,174 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $33,951,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,412,000 after buying an additional 2,081,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.