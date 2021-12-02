$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.54. Outfront Media reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.26. 70,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.68. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is -97.56%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

