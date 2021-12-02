$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.47. Umpqua posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

UMPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $22.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

