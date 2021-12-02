$0.43 EPS Expected for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will report $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.19. Tenaris reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenaris.

Get Tenaris alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TS. Barclays upped their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 4.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 7.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

TS opened at $19.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.