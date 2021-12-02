$0.38 EPS Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. Manhattan Associates posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MANH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $46,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANH traded up $3.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.47. The company had a trading volume of 539,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,288. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 87.90 and a beta of 1.96. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $188.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.39.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

