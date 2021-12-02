-$0.35 EPS Expected for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.32). Aptinyx posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

APTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptinyx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APTX traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. 118,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,408. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

