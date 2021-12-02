-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Cue Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CUE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of CUE stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $364.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 305,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 57,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 464,418 shares during the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.