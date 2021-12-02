-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.27). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

ALDX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $428.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a current ratio of 20.66. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,903,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,332,000 after purchasing an additional 847,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,498,000 after purchasing an additional 710,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,696,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,551,000 after purchasing an additional 643,955 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.